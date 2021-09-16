Lil Nas X says collaborating with Kanye West "was a great look for all of us".

The 44-year-old rapper co-produced the 'Old Town Road' hitmaker's Jack Harlow-featuring track 'Industry Baby' with the duo Take a Daytrip, and he is "thankful" to the 'Stronger' hitmaker for the "acknowledgment" and for making the track what it is.

Speaking to Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1, the 22-year-old star - whose real name is Montero Lamar Hill - said: "So you know we had basically been working on the song for like a year and I went in to meet Kanye and he was super cool. He played me his album ['Donda'], he's played everybody his album now. Really talented man. And I played him some of the songs that I had been working on, he was like, he could add something to 'Industry Baby'. And he did, he added some horns and stuff, right?

Nas X added: "He beefed that up a lot and just the acknowledgment from him or him even adding himself to that, that's a great look for all of us. So we're just really thankful for that."

The single is taken from the Grammy-winner's debut studio album, 'Montero', which is released on Friday (17.09.21).

Meanwhile, the 'Montero (Call Me By Your Name)' hitmaker revealed Doja Cat is his biggest inspiration and even inspired him to join the gym so he can make his performances "crazier".

He gushed: "She is one of my biggest inspirations right now. It first starts with just watching the VMAs last year, seeing her out there looking like a f****** star.

"It literally made me start going to the gym. Because I was like, 'I want to get in shape because I want to start doing crazier, better performances.

"And I just want to be in shape in general. And just her music, she's diverse, her videos, and her personality is really colourful and pop.

"She's funny. She's a fun person. She takes things seriously but doesn't take things seriously. You know what I mean? She takes what she does seriously. You can tell she puts a lot of effort into everything she does, but she's not going around like, 'I am the best. I am the queen of everything.' And rightfully so, she could say that."

