Lil Nas X has spoken about Kanye West's work on 'Industry Baby' and how "thankful" he is to have had the hip-hop icon's "acknowledgment".
Lil Nas X says collaborating with Kanye West "was a great look for all of us".
The 44-year-old rapper co-produced the 'Old Town Road' hitmaker's Jack Harlow-featuring track 'Industry Baby' with the duo Take a Daytrip, and he is "thankful" to the 'Stronger' hitmaker for the "acknowledgment" and for making the track what it is.
Speaking to Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1, the 22-year-old star - whose real name is Montero Lamar Hill - said: "So you know we had basically been working on the song for like a year and I went in to meet Kanye and he was super cool. He played me his album ['Donda'], he's played everybody his album now. Really talented man. And I played him some of the songs that I had been working on, he was like, he could add something to 'Industry Baby'. And he did, he added some horns and stuff, right?
Nas X added: "He beefed that up a lot and just the acknowledgment from him or him even adding himself to that, that's a great look for all of us. So we're just really thankful for that."
The single is taken from the Grammy-winner's debut studio album, 'Montero', which is released on Friday (17.09.21).
Meanwhile, the 'Montero (Call Me By Your Name)' hitmaker revealed Doja Cat is his biggest inspiration and even inspired him to join the gym so he can make his performances "crazier".
He gushed: "She is one of my biggest inspirations right now. It first starts with just watching the VMAs last year, seeing her out there looking like a f****** star.
"It literally made me start going to the gym. Because I was like, 'I want to get in shape because I want to start doing crazier, better performances.
"And I just want to be in shape in general. And just her music, she's diverse, her videos, and her personality is really colourful and pop.
"She's funny. She's a fun person. She takes things seriously but doesn't take things seriously. You know what I mean? She takes what she does seriously. You can tell she puts a lot of effort into everything she does, but she's not going around like, 'I am the best. I am the queen of everything.' And rightfully so, she could say that."
Watch the interview in full on Apple Music at apple.co/_MONTEROInterview.
Having just celebrated the release of his debut EP, 'The Life and Death of MacKenzie Kane', Portuguese singer-songwriter Zé Pedro Viveiros, aka Zed...
Here's what you missed at this year's Video Music Awards.
From Halsey to Foo Fighters, these tracks tell a parent’s story with raw honesty.
From Halsey to Foo Fighters, these tracks tell a parent’s story with raw honesty.
The baby on Nirvana’s Nevermind album is suing for sexual exploitation.
Though Derek and Hansel have left the world of fashion modelling behind them, a part...
This blending of the stoner bromance with the Christmas comedy works surprisingly well, layering gross-out...
Derek, Hansel and some other familiar faces are back in Zoolander 2! After offering their...
Ever since Chris, Ethan and Isaac were young, the trio of friends have always spent...
After a disastrous return to the fashion industry following his retirement, which almost ended in...
Made in America Festival is an annual music event founded by rapper and businessman Jay-Z...
DJ Peanut Butter Wolf set up independent LA label Stones Throw Records in 1996 and...
The legend of San Diego's Channel 4 news team may have long since dissolved over...
The news used to be a noble profession before the likes of Ron Burgundy with...
Ron Burgundy compares a Dodge Durango's horsepower to that of an actually horse before insulting...
Ron Burgundy, Brian Fantana, Brick Tamland and Champ Kind have now hit the eighties and...