Lil Nas X has jokingly given birth to his debut album in a promo video.

The 22-year-old rap star has just released his long-awaited new record, 'Montero', and to mark the occasion, he's filmed a promo video that show's him giving birth to the album in a hospital.

The surreal video shows Nas being rushed into hospital as his water breaks, before he delivers his new record with the help of two doctors. Thereafter, he's seen lovingly caressing a copy of 'Montero' as he sits in a hospital bed.

The pregnancy-themed promo has been teased on Nas' social media accounts in recent days, with the rapper seen sporting a faux baby bump leading up to the album's release.

Nas has also premiered the raunchy 'That's What I Want' music video, which pays tribute to 'Brokeback Mountain' and also features a surprise appearance from Billy Porter.

What's more, the new album features cameos from the likes of Megan Thee Stallion and Miley Cyrus, who has promoted 'Montero' on her own social media accounts.

Miley tweeted: "Congrats on baby Montero! You’ll always be my little baby! Thank you for having me apart of your debut album! I love you! #AmIDreaming OUT NOW! (sic)"

Meanwhile, Nas recently admitted he was convinced he was "going to die" when he got famous.

The rapper went though a period of anxiety when he first started making music, which escalated when his single 'Old Town Road' became a global hit.

He explained: "The entire time I was making music, I thought soon I was going to die for some reason. Worst anxiety period.

"You know, I lost my grandmother and was the first person that was close to me that I had ever lost. I was like, 'Oh my God, everything's building up.' And then especially when 'Old Town Road blew up'. I was like, 'Oh, I'm definitely dying soon.' All of these artists that were coming into, or starting to pop into the music industry were passing away, I was like, 'What the f*** is happening?'

"I guess I tried to ignore it until it went away. And then that's when I found belief in the universe, for sure. And I was like, 'Oh my God, I'm really not alone in this.'"