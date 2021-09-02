Lil Nas X has shared the tracklisting for his debut album, 'Montero', and it features collaborations with the likes of Sir Elton John, Miley Cyrus, Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat and Jack Harlow.
Lil Nas X has confirmed Sir Elton John and Miley Cyrus will feature on his debut album.
The 22-year-old star will release his LP 'Montero' on 17 September and he's now unveiled the full tracklisting, which also includes collaborations with Megan Thee Stallion, Jack Harlow, and Doja Cat.
Nas announced the tracks in a short clip shared to his social media channels on Wednesday (01.09.21), in which a nude CGI model of the rapper plunged from the sky and landed in the position seen on the album artwork.
A montage of track titles then appeared, revealing the list of guest artists.
And it seems a new collaboration for the 'Old Town Road' hitmaker has already been lined up as following the announcement, one Twitter user pointed out there were no Black male guest stars.
Nas replied: “Maybe a lot of them just don’t wanna work with me”.
In response, Kid Cudi wrote: "ill work w u and frolic in rose gardens w u singin about my pain (sic)".
Nas retweeted his comment and seemingly accepted the offer as he wrote: "U heard it here first everybody. Kid Cudi x Lil Nas for ‘Montero’ deluxe”.
In July, 16 demos from the album were leaked, which included 'Am I Dreaming' with Miley and also 'Empathy' with Sam Smith, but the latter track doesn't appear on the finished record.
Nas recently explained his sound is evolving all the time and right now he considers himself more pop star than rapper.
He explained: "I’m definitely much more of a pop star now than a rapper. If you asked me that two years ago, I would’ve said rapper.
"I feel like I’m much less concerned about anybody’s thoughts and opinions on what I decide to do. The only opinion that matters is my own, especially when it comes to what I create."
‘Montero’ tracklist:
1. ‘Montero (Call Me by Your Name)’
2. ‘Dead Right Now’
3. ‘Industry Baby’ [feat. Jack Harlow]
4. ‘That’s What I Want’
5. ‘The Art of Realization’
6. ‘Scoop’ [feat. Doja Cat]
7. ‘One of Me’ [feat. Elton John]
8. ‘Lost in the Citadel’
9. ‘Dolla Sign Slime’ [feat. Megan Thee Stallion]
10. ‘Tales of Dominica’
11. ‘Sun Goes Down’
12. ‘Void’
13. ‘Don’t Want It’
14. ‘Life After Salem’
15. ‘Am I Dreaming’ [feat. Miley Cyrus]
