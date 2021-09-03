Lil Nas X has announced his new album, 'Montero'.

The rapper's debut album will be unveiled on September 17 and for the accompanying shoot, he posed with a baby bump, declaring his new body of music is his "baby".

The shoot idea was inspired by Megan The Stallion's verse on his track 'Dolla Sign Slime'.

He said: "I was like, 'Oh my God, this is amazing,' so I immediately called my stylist. She was like, 'Wow, this all comes together. Your album. Your baby.' I was like, 'Yeah, this is my baby, huh?' As a joke, she was like, 'Yeah, you should do a pregnancy shoot.' I was like, 'You know what? That's actually brilliant.' So now we have this entire thing coming out, and it's going to be amazing."

And speaking about his new music, Lil Nas X described himself as both the "father and mother" of the piece.

He added: "I guess I am the father as well as the mother. But I guess the producers who worked on it are like the dads too. Or maybe uncles."

Lil Nas feels he has "changed" so much in the past few months and instead of being hurt by criticism, he has "learned to let people's comments roll off his back" as he realises he can only control the way he reacts to people's comments rather than what they say.

He told People magazine: "I've changed in so many ways. I've changed the way that I handle a lot of situations, the way I manage my sadness and anger and just understanding that I don't have to react to emotions in certain ways.

"I can't choose how I feel, but I can choose how to react. I've learned to let people's comments roll off my back."