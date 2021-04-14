Lil Nas X announced 'Montero (Call Me By Your Name)' will be available on Pornhub, after the hit was briefly taken down from streaming platforms.

The 'Old Town Road' hitmaker's fans took to Twitter to share their dismay that the song was no longer working on apps such as Apple Music and Spotify on Tuesday (13.04.21).

And while the issue has seemingly been resolved now, the 22-year-old star told his 6.2 million followers that the adult site will now host the song.

Nas X originally tweeted: "not even joking. everybody stream call me by your name hard today because it may no longer be available tomorrow and there’s nothing i can really do about it. thanks for all the support tho! (sic)"

He later followed up: "since call me by your name is no longer working on many streaming services i will be uploading the audio to pornhub at 3pm est (sic)"

The rapper's label, Columbia Records, also addressed the situation and insisted it was "out of our control", but promised to keep fans updated.

They wrote: “Thanks for all your comments regarding @LilNasX “Montero (Call Me By Your Name),” It’s unfortunately out of our control but we are doing everything possible to keep the song up on streaming services. We will keep you up to date as we hear more. Thank you for understanding. (sic)"

The 'Rodeo' hitmaker added today (14.04.21): "thank you to everyone for using your voices. i’m not placing any blame on the streaming services. most people have said they are able to go and redownload. please let me know if you guys still have a problem.(sic)"

Meanwhile, the Grammy-winner recently posted a message to his haters after 'Montero (Call Me By Your Name)' topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

In a series of tweets,he wrote: "Y'all told a 19 year old who had just escaped the lowest point of his life that he would never have a hit again. you told him to stop while he's ahead. he could've gave up. but 4 multi platinum songs and 2 #1's later, he's still here. thank you to my team and my fans! ily (sic)"

The rap superstar - who spent a record-breaking 19 weeks at No1 in 2019 with smash hit 'Old Town Road' - told his critics that he wants their "tears to fill my Grammy cup".

He added: "i hope my haters are sad. i hope they are crying. i want your tears to fill my grammy cup. (sic)"

What's more, Nas X posted a video he made addressed to his future self congratulating himself.

He captioned the clip: "made this video in june 2020 to congratulate my future self. now we here!! NUMBER 1 BABY! (sic)"

Nas X has been both praised and criticised for being explicitly vocal about his sexuality on 'Montero (Call Me By Your Name)'.