Lil Nas X's album is rumoured to feature collaborations with Sam Smith and Miley Cyrus.

The 'Old Town Road' hitmaker's upcoming debut LP, 'Montero', has fallen victim to a leak.

Although the album is unfinished and the songs were labelled as demos, Sam appears on 'Empathy' and Miley's vocals feature on 'Am I Dreaming'.

Of the 16 tracks leaked, it's not yet known which songs will make it onto the final cut.

Nas X previously teamed up with Miley's dad Billy Ray Cyrus on a remix of viral hit 'Old Town Road', and the pair joined the 'Nothing Breaks Like a Heart' hitmaker on stage at Glastonbury in 2019.

The 22-year-old Grammy winner previously explained why he decided to delay the release to give the single "more time to breathe".

He said: "I'm pretty much finished with the album.

"But you know, secretly, as we were just talking about moments and whatnot, I pushed the album back from where I was originally going to drop it because of that fact that I want to give these singles some more time to breathe before I drop music videos for songs that already been out for a long time or whatnot.

"But yeah, I'm really in a great space. I'm in a happy place. I'm in a super creative place. Really just going with the flow, making the best out of any situation that's thrown at me right now."

A release date is yet to be announced.