Lil Nas X's album has leaked online early and it looks like he is to release collaborations with Sam Smith and Miley Cyrus on 'Montero'.
Lil Nas X's album is rumoured to feature collaborations with Sam Smith and Miley Cyrus.
The 'Old Town Road' hitmaker's upcoming debut LP, 'Montero', has fallen victim to a leak.
Although the album is unfinished and the songs were labelled as demos, Sam appears on 'Empathy' and Miley's vocals feature on 'Am I Dreaming'.
Of the 16 tracks leaked, it's not yet known which songs will make it onto the final cut.
Nas X previously teamed up with Miley's dad Billy Ray Cyrus on a remix of viral hit 'Old Town Road', and the pair joined the 'Nothing Breaks Like a Heart' hitmaker on stage at Glastonbury in 2019.
The 22-year-old Grammy winner previously explained why he decided to delay the release to give the single "more time to breathe".
He said: "I'm pretty much finished with the album.
"But you know, secretly, as we were just talking about moments and whatnot, I pushed the album back from where I was originally going to drop it because of that fact that I want to give these singles some more time to breathe before I drop music videos for songs that already been out for a long time or whatnot.
"But yeah, I'm really in a great space. I'm in a happy place. I'm in a super creative place. Really just going with the flow, making the best out of any situation that's thrown at me right now."
A release date is yet to be announced.
Live music returned to Dreamland in Margate in spectacular fashion as Sports Team brought their 'Bus Trip All-Dayer' back to the seaside town for the...
Wolf Alice are nominated for the third time and Arlo Parks is an unsurprising first-time nominee.
Well before they enjoyed meteoric success with 'The Black Parade', My Chemical Romance started their musical journey with another concept album, 'I...
Willow Smith and more rocked a buzzcut for so many reasons.
Normani and Cardi B dispense with the need to maintain any resemblance of social distancing as they get up-close and personal in the video their...
'Diamond Life', released on the 16th July 1984, is not only a significant album in it's own right, it's a cultural touchstone and a near perfect...
The resurrection of punk presents an exciting year for music.
Live music returned to Dreamland in Margate in spectacular fashion as Sports Team brought their 'Bus Trip All-Dayer' back to the seaside town for the...
Wolf Alice are nominated for the third time and Arlo Parks is an unsurprising first-time nominee.
Well before they enjoyed meteoric success with 'The Black Parade', My Chemical Romance started their musical journey with another concept album, 'I...
Willow Smith and more rocked a buzzcut for so many reasons.
Normani and Cardi B dispense with the need to maintain any resemblance of social distancing as they get up-close and personal in the video their...
'Diamond Life', released on the 16th July 1984, is not only a significant album in it's own right, it's a cultural touchstone and a near perfect...
The resurrection of punk presents an exciting year for music.