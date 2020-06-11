Liam Gallagher has postponed his wedding - because he doesn't want to cover his face with a mask while saying his vows.

The 47-year-old rocker was due to marry Debbie Gwyther in Italy over the summer and though he insisted in March - when the country was still on full lockdown but measures hadn't been put in place in the UK - that their big day was still going to go ahead, he's admitted it now won't take place until next year as he's unhappy with some public safety measures.

Speaking to Zoe Ball on BBC Radio 2, he said: ''It's been put back now until next year because I think we had to wear masks and stuff and I am not getting married with a mask on.''

The 'Once' hitmaker insisted just three months ago that he wouldn't be changing his wedding plans.

Asked on Twitter whether coronavirus will influence his wedding plans, Liam replied: ''She ain't getting off that lightly ha ha (sic)''

Then, another follower on social media asked: ''How's the wedding planning going ? (sic)''

And the former Oasis frontman - who proposed to Debbie whilst on holiday on the Amalfi Coast in 2019 - said: ''All good.''

Meanwhile, Liam previously revealed he was planning to take dance lessons ahead of his wedding.

The 'Wonderwall' singer - who was previously married to Patsy Kensit and Nicole Appleton - was keen to learn some different moves that he wanted to show off at his reception.

He said: ''I'm going to get dance lessons beforehand.

''I'm gonna f***ing flamenco it up. We will be doing salsa all round the room.''

Liam also revealed what he's planning to wear on his big day.

He shared: ''I'm going to wear a black suit.

''Debbie's going to have a Mariah Carey moment and change into an evening outfit.''

Looking ahead to the big day, the outspoken rock star added: ''It can't be one of those dos when you're gagging for a drink.''