With the festive season almost upon us, choosing an advent calendar has become just as exciting as unwrapping Christmas presents! From make-up to cheese, toys to beauty products and not forgetting classic chocolate, there really is something for everyone.

In part three of our count down to advent, here's our round up of the best calendars for kids.

1. Milledeux Hair Accessory Advent Calendar

A reusable box from the upmarket children’s accessories brand features 24 beautiful clips, bows and hair ties all in festive colours. There’s even some cute Christmas-themed items to unbox. It’s priced at £90 and available in gold from https://www.childrensalon.com/milledeux-hair-accessory-advent-calendar-365055.html and both silver and gold calendars will also be available directly from Milledeux with free international delivery at http://www.milledeux.com.

2. LEGO Harry Potter Advent Calendar

Is there anything more Christmassy in the Wizarding World than the Yule Ball? Harry Potter fans can recreate the iconic dance in brick form as they reveal a different figure – Harry himself, Ron Weasley, Hermione Granger, Cho Chang and Padma and Parvati Patil or buildable model every day. It costs £24.99 at https://www.lego.com/en-gb/product/lego-harry-potter-advent-calendar-75981

3. PLAYin CHOC Organic Chocolate Advent Calendar,

Why choose between sweet treats and toys when you can have both? This gorgeous calendar – which is allergen and plastic free and vegan – features 24 drawers containing a mini chocolate, a fun piece to build and a fact card, and the outer sleeve can be used as a playmat for all the characters when they’ve been constructed. It costs £55 at https://www.johnlewis.com/playin-choc-organic-chocolate-advent-calendar-240g/p4981368

4. Playmobil Playmobil NHL Advent Calendar - Road to the Cup

The beloved toy brand has a variety of different Advent Calendars, which each allow you to slowly build up a scene as you countdown each day. Hockey fans will love the chance to set up their perfect match. It costs just £11.99 from https://www.bargainmax.co.uk/playmobil-nhl-advent-calendar-road-to-the-cup.html

5. PAW Patrol Advent Calendar

A set that will last beyond Christmas for young fans as they can create an Adventure Bay snow day scene to play in with the exclusive PAW Patrol toys they’ll find behind each of the 24 doors. It costs £19.80 from Amazon.co.uk.

6. Aquabeads

Keep crafty kids occupied with the classic spray-and-stick beads. There’s over 700 beads to make 15 festive figures and it handily includes layout trays and a sprayer too. What’s more, there’s a winter-themed backdrop and bead stands to bring the creations to life. It’s £9.99 from the likes of Amazon and Jac in a Box, or buy direct from

https://aquabeads.co.uk/advent%20calendar.html

7. Mr. Men and Little Miss Advent Calendar

Ideal for little book worms, there’s a 32-page festive story featuring the popular characters for each of the 24 days leading up to Christmas including The Three Little Misses and the Big Bad Wolf, Mr. Greedy and the Gingerbread Man, Winter Sports, and Mr. Christmas. It costs £15 from retailers including Amazon, WH Smith, and Waterstones https://www.waterstones.com/book/mr-men-little-miss-advent-calendar/adam-hargreaves/9781405299244

8.Our Little Globe’s Christmas Around the World Box

As an advent calendar alternative, this lovely box features letters from friends around the world to open each week and learn about festive traditions across the globe. And that’s not all as there’s also recipe cards and craft activity ideas for all the family to join in with. It costs £19.95 and can be ordered from www.ourlittleglobe.co.uk.