Leslie Jordan has claimed Lady GaGa ''rode him'' in the woods to get into character for her role as a 16th-century wood witch in 'American Horror Story'.
'American Horror Story' actor Leslie Jordan has claimed Lady GaGa ''rode him and howled like a wolf'' on set.
The 65-year-old screen star starred as the actor Ashley Gilbert, who plays medium Cricket Marlowe, and shared a scene during the sixth season, 'Roanoke', with the 'Stupid Love' hitmaker, who portrayed a 16-century wood witch.
And Leslie revealed the weird way in which the 34-year-old singer-and-actress got into character.
In a recent episode of his 'Pillow Talk' Instagram series, the 'Will & Grace' star began by sharing that he knew right away that the 'A Star Is Born' star has been ''beautifully brought up''.
He said: ''Pillow Talk! You know, I can tell when I meet you, within three minutes, how you were raised.
''When I met Lady Gaga on the 'American Horror' set ... beautifully brought up.''
He then sneezed and continued: ''Please, thank you.
''Lovely girl. Told me to call her Stephanie.''
Before he went on to explain the bizarre way Gaga got ready for their scene.
He recalled: ''We had a scene where she was gonna blow fairy dust in my face, and then knock me down, and blind me, chase me, and then roll me over, kick me.
''And then she was supposed to squat down on me and cut me with a knife.''
The 'Last Sharknado: It's About Time' star then claimed the 'Million Reasons' singer ''took me in the woods right before we shot, and she said, 'You know, I tend to sexualise all my acting partners.'''
He said: ''I thought, 'Where's this going?' Well honey, she kicked me, rolled me over, and got down on me and started riding me ... I didn't know what I was supposed to do!
''I just laid there and thought, 'How do I get myself into these situations?' Yikes.''
We help you decide who to give your money to.
Nature-inspired songs we just can't get enough of.
Artists are coming up with different ways to entertain and help out this year.
Put these British films about music at the top of your watch list.
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
These songs were written for times like these.
Live musicians take a financial hit during the worst health crisis of a generation.
We help you decide who to give your money to.
Nature-inspired songs we just can't get enough of.
Artists are coming up with different ways to entertain and help out this year.
Put these British films about music at the top of your watch list.
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
These songs were written for times like these.
Live musicians take a financial hit during the worst health crisis of a generation.
It's taken nearly 10 years for filmmaker Robert Rodriguez and graphic novelist Frank Miller to...
It's all about revenge in Sin City now as the wounded (both physically and mentally)...
Where the 2011 reboot felt effortless in the way it recaptured that warmly anarchic Muppets...
The everlasting trail of violence, death and deceit continues with the return of several characters...
Robert Rodriguez returns to Grindhouse territory with this B-movie spoof sequel that mixes hilariously knowing...
Machete Cortez is a formidable former member of the Mexican Federal Police and happens to...
Machete Cortez, a former Mexican Federale agent, returns on another mission to kill as the...