'American Horror Story' actor Leslie Jordan has claimed Lady GaGa ''rode him and howled like a wolf'' on set.

The 65-year-old screen star starred as the actor Ashley Gilbert, who plays medium Cricket Marlowe, and shared a scene during the sixth season, 'Roanoke', with the 'Stupid Love' hitmaker, who portrayed a 16-century wood witch.

And Leslie revealed the weird way in which the 34-year-old singer-and-actress got into character.

In a recent episode of his 'Pillow Talk' Instagram series, the 'Will & Grace' star began by sharing that he knew right away that the 'A Star Is Born' star has been ''beautifully brought up''.

He said: ''Pillow Talk! You know, I can tell when I meet you, within three minutes, how you were raised.

''When I met Lady Gaga on the 'American Horror' set ... beautifully brought up.''

He then sneezed and continued: ''Please, thank you.

''Lovely girl. Told me to call her Stephanie.''

Before he went on to explain the bizarre way Gaga got ready for their scene.

He recalled: ''We had a scene where she was gonna blow fairy dust in my face, and then knock me down, and blind me, chase me, and then roll me over, kick me.

''And then she was supposed to squat down on me and cut me with a knife.''

The 'Last Sharknado: It's About Time' star then claimed the 'Million Reasons' singer ''took me in the woods right before we shot, and she said, 'You know, I tend to sexualise all my acting partners.'''

He said: ''I thought, 'Where's this going?' Well honey, she kicked me, rolled me over, and got down on me and started riding me ... I didn't know what I was supposed to do!

''I just laid there and thought, 'How do I get myself into these situations?' Yikes.''