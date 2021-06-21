Leslie Grace gets "intense" with double-cleansing as she often breaks out whenever she applies something to her skin.
The 'In The Heights' star often struggles with breakouts whenever she puts anything onto her sensitive skin but has learned to manage her acne by following a rigorous cleansing routine.
She told Vogue: "I used to have a lot of trouble with acne and I have to stay on my skin. The more that I apply to my skin, the more it's susceptible to have all these different reactions but something that's really important for me is cleaning properly.
"I love double-cleansing. I'm almost intense about it a little bit."
The 26-year-old singer-and-actress swears by the Juice Beauty STEM CELLULAR Cleansing Oil and the Foreo tool.
She added: "I love this cleansing oil because it breaks up whatever makeup I have on my face. And we're gonna use my little Foreo machine. That's nice and vibrates and gets everything out. I will swear and live by this thing."
What's more, Leslie never fails to leave the house without wearing her go-to SPF that she has been using since she was a teenager.
She explained: "I never leave this house, even if I don't have time to do anything else in my day, SPF. I love this Cetaphil, you can find this anywhere. And I've been using it literally since I've been in high school.
"Someone like me with freckles and gets blotches easily, I really take SPF seriously."
The 'Diganle' hitmaker insisted that taking the time to take care of her skin helps her feel empowered.
She added: “I learned through osmosis how important it is to not only take time for yourself but [also] the importance and sacredness of sharing a moment where women are empowering how beautiful they are."
