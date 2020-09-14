Leomie Anderson was told not to socialise with other black models because they were her ''competition''.

The 27-year-old beauty admitted her agency bosses also advised her never to follow another black model into a casting because those making decisions would get ''confused'' between them.

She said: ''I'd be told not to go into a casting after another black girl because they might get you confused with each other.

''They'd advise me not to be seen too much with another black girl, because that's your competition.''

The LAPP founder warned against the ''danger'' of agencies complying with casting requirements that ask for particular racial qualities.

She told Stella magazine: ''My agents received emails from brands saying we don't want dark-skinned girls, [or] we only want black girls with European features. We only want black girls who have straight hair.

''These were emails that they were receiving daily. And they were just agreeing and they would still send girls to these places.

''I think that it is even dangerous of them to send girls that did fit the criteria because they're still being treated as if they are a clothes hanger.''

And the London-born star only fully ''understood the concept'' of racism when she began her career, though she now recognises she faced discrimination when she was a child.

She said: ''I didn't understand the concept properly until I entered into the fashion industry but there were a lot of subtle things that I noticed from a very young age.

''After school everyone would go to Boots to try out make-up, I was just there playing with eye shadow because there was no foundation in my shade. It's so crazy to me to think back on those moments.

''I used to think that black people just didn't have any make-up. It was a very insidious and very subtle type of discrimination.''