Leni Klum has landed her first-ever solo magazine cover.

The 16-year-old model has followed in her supermodel mom's footsteps by gracing Glamour Germany's 20th anniversary issue, two decades after her parent became the magazine's first cover model.

Alongside the cover, which sees her rock a bold floral gown, Heidi's lookalike daughter wrote on Instagram: "Thank you to everyone who made my first solo cover so special. It's an honor to share this with my mama @heidiklum who was Glamour Germany's first ever cover model. (sic)"

She also captioned a clip of her mother's cover which morphs into her own: "2001 [fast forward emoji] 2021."

Proud mom Heidi posted her daughter's cover on her own page on the social media app and gushed: "Couldn't be more proud of you @leniklum."

In a behind-the-scenes video of her getting her glam done for the shoot, Leni admitted Heidi embarrasses her most when she drops her off at school and blasts loud music out of the car speakers.

She shared: "It's sort of a line to get in and all the kids are all sort of there. So I open the door and she makes sure to turn the volume up all the way and starts singing and blasting and rolling down the window and I'm so embarrassed to get out of the car. But she hasn't done that in a while because of online school."

Leni launched her modelling career last year, with a joint cover with her mom for Vogue Germany's January/February 2021 issue.

The German catwalk beauty's teenage girl - whose father is musician Seal - starred alongside her mom on the cover of the prestigious fashion magazine, with the pair rocking matching colourful trouser suits.

Leni, whose parent had earlier teased that her daughter was keen to follow in her footsteps with a career in modelling, revealed in the cover interview that she had first received offers to model when she was just 12 or 13.

However, Heidi - who also has Lou, 11, plus sons Henry, 15, and Johan, 14, with ex-husband Seal - wouldn't allow her to do it so young and in hindsight she understood why.

Leni told the publication: “It was only a matter of time before I would try it myself as a model. The first offer came when I was only 12 or 13, from a brand I loved to wear: Brandy Melville. Back then I begged Mom, but no chance! I now understand that it would have been too early.

“For most other jobs, I’d have to stifle my crazy ways to look ‘professional.’ As a model, I can let everything out and just be who I am. The job is the perfect outlet for all the energy that I have in me.”