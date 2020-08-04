Lena Waithe is developing a new TV show about open marriages.

The 'Master of None' star has confirmed she's working on a brand new series currently titled 'Open', which will explore the world of open marriages, which Lena finds ''fascinating''.

She told The Hollywood Reporter: ''I've never been in an open marriage, but it's fascinating to me. Society has such a conservative way of looking at marriage. I do think that we as a nation need to reevaluate what marriage looks like for us as a country - because whatever we have right now, it ain't working.''

Lena has already written the pilot episode for the show - which is set to premiere on Amazon - and says the goal for the programme is to try and help make non-traditional relationships less taboo.

Nothing else is known about the show as of the time of writing, but it comes as Lena split from her wife Alana Mayo in January, just months after marrying in San Francisco.

They said in a joint statement: ''After careful thought and consideration, we have decided to part ways. We have nothing but support for one another and ask that you respect our privacy during this time.''

The 'Westworld' actress had previously revealed she and the content executive had married in a spur-of-the-moment decision.

Speaking in November, Lena said: ''We snuck and did it. We didn't really make any announcements.

''We went to San Francisco, we went to the courthouse and we got married right in front of Harvey Milk's bust.

''And it was her idea, like all good things are. And we were driving and she was like, 'We should get married at that courthouse.' And I said, 'Cool let's do it.' ''

Lena and Alana had been engaged for two years before they tied the knot, following a lengthy relationship.