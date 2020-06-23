Lena Waithe has been helping people pay their bills amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The 36-year-old screenwriter and actress has been reaching out to people on Instagram to give them cash through her new initiative Hillman Helps, which was set up as part of her production company, Hillman Grad Productions.

So far, Lena says she's given away almost $50,000 from her own bank account to those who have been struggling to pay their bills as a result of the global health crisis, which has forced many people to stop working.

She explained: ''When the cameras leave and when the dust settles, Hillman Helps will still be here. I'm a big believer in community, I'm a big believer in tribe.

''We've literally just been going through the Instagram and people asking us for certain amounts and they're not asking for a lot.''

The 'Ready Player One' star says the experience has been ''humbling and inspiring'', and admits she feels blessed to have been able to help people less fortunate than herself.

She said: ''It really has been a humbling and inspiring experience for me to talk to these people and to communicate with them. We've been able to help some folks out and it's been a beautiful thing.''

And speaking about her organisation during an appearance on 'The Late Late Show with James Corden', Lena added: ''We are a believer in the revolution and we stand by those that are on the front lines and the best way that you can stand by them is to help them pay their bills.

''Thank you to all the people that have donated, and we're excited about what we've been able to get done.''

Meanwhile, Lena's decision to use Instagram to connect with people comes after she admitted last year she uses the platform ''all day long''.

She said: ''I scroll through Instagram all day long. For me, it's a way to stay informed and connect with people. I'm not a person who thinks Instagram is a devil. I know it can be unhealthy, but I know how to compartmentalise. I love seeing the good news.

''As vicious as social media can be, my experience is that I always like to think, 'Oh my friend just got this movie' or 'That person just got engaged.'

''It's a great way for me to celebrate people and what they've got going on.''