Leigh-Anne Pinnock was ''verbally abused'' by a random man in a shop on Wednesday (01.07.20).
The Little Mix singer admits she was ''completely taken back'' when a man was ''so rude'' to her, but whilst the experience was very harrowing, the store's ''great kindness and care'' restored her faith in others.
Taking to Twitter, she wrote: ''So yesterday I was involved in an altercation where I was verbally abused by a random male customer for no reason. I was left in shock and completely taken back that someone could be so rude to someone for no reason. Despite this ordeal the staff at @waitrose sunningdale ran to my defence showing great kindness and care. They demonstrated that every act of wrongfulness unleashes a million acts of kindness and sent me home with these beautiful flowers. I was a blubbering mess by the time I left the shop but I just wanted to say thank you. (sic)''
Meanwhile, Leigh-Anne previously confessed she has ''always felt'' like the ''least favoured'' in Little Mix because of her skin colour.
The 'Secret Love Song' hitmaker said: ''My reality is feeling anxious before fan events and signings because I always feel like I'm the least favoured. My reality is constantly feeling like I have to work ten times harder and longer to make my case in the group, because my talent alone isn't enough. My reality is all the times I felt invisible within my group. Part of me is fully aware that my experience would have been ever harder to deal with had I been dark-skinned. Our reality is no matter how far you think you've come, racism exists. So let's all continue to speak up on racism and keep this movement going. Thank you.''
