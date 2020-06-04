Leigh-Anne Pinnock got into trouble with her mum for posting topless photos on Instagram.

The Little Mix singer shared pictures on her account last week, in which she posed in just a pair of bikini bottoms with her back to the camera, to promote her In A Seashell swimwear line, and the 28-year-old beauty admitted she now feels ''really bad'' because her mother and older sister weren't impressed.

She is quoted by the Daily Mirror newspaper as saying: ''I posted the picture and my mum was like, 'Leigh-Anne! A bit much!' ''

The 'Black Magic' singer admitted one of her older siblings had also called her out for the picture.

She added: ''Now I feel really bad. At the same time... I feel people have done worse.''

Leigh-Anne has previously defended Little Mix - which also includes Jade Thirlwall, Perrie Edwards and Jesy Nelson - against criticism of their raunchy stage wear, insisting they were doing nothing wrong.

She said: ''As Little Mix we have a massive responsibility.

''I love it because I'm not rolling out of clubs or taking drugs. We just don't do things like that.

''We don't necessarily have to try to be role models, we do it naturally.''

And the 'Salute' hitmaker believes people should be free to do whatever they want when it comes to their own bodies.

She added: ''Boobs are lumps of fat. Who sexualised them? I feel like it's your body, do what the f**k you want with it.''

Leigh-Anne has also insisted the group's choice of costumes are because they are practical for their energetic dance routines.

She said: ''It's really hard to dance when you're wearing loads of stuff, do you know what I mean it's more airy and comfortable to move! It is hard!''