Leigh-Anne Pinnock has ''felt invisible'' because of her skin colour.

The Little Mix singer opened up about the books that have inspired her as she felt ''overlooked'' as the darkest member in the band.

Speaking about the book 'Why I'm No Longer Talking to White People About Race' by Reni Eddo-Lodge, she said: ''The book inspired me because in the past where I have felt invisible, overlooked, especially being the darkest member of the band that I'm in, Little Mix.

''I think I was going through some things and I was struggling a little bit and not really understanding why I felt the way I did. Then I read this book and it really, really helped me.''

And Leigh-Anne also spoke about the book 'The Skin I'm In' by Sharon G. Flake, which she ''really recommends''.

She told Channel 4's Richard & Judy: Keep Reading and Carry On: ''This is all about a younger girl who gets bullied for having darker skin and learning to love the skin she's in. Such an important message, especially for young girls. I would also really recommend that book.''

It comes after it was revealed Leigh-Anne is set to front a documentary about racism, where she will speak from her own experience, as well as the experiences of her family.

An insider said: ''Leigh-Anne has been vocal about racism in society and BBC Three wanted to get her on board to see if she would speak with them about it. The documentary will be opening the eyes of those who may not have been aware of issues like colourism, the prejudicial treatment of people of the same race based on the colour of their skin. This show isn't about Leigh-Anne's personal experience. It's more a deep dive into the issues and will see her exploring the effect and impact they have on society as a whole.''