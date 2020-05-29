Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Andre Gray have got engaged.

The couple are to marry after the pro footballer got down on one knee in their garden on their four-year anniversary during lockdown.

He shared a picture of himself and Leigh-Anne, who held her engagement ring up, and wrote on Instagram: ''Let the caption speak for itself this time [heart and ring emojis] Hasta la muerte (sic)''

Hasta la muerte is Spanish for ''until death''.

Jesy Nelson, Leigh-Anne's Little Mix bandmate, replied: ''Congrats you beauties''

Leigh-Anne shared an old picture of the pair kissing on a beach, but didn't mention the engagement.

She wrote: ''Happy Anniversary baby... how has 4 years gone so fast! all I know is I'm another year more crazy about you. I couldn't love you harder if I tried (sic)''

The 28-year-old singer recently admitted she was hoping Andre, also 28, might pop the question one day.

Quizzed on whether she would like to marry the Watford striker, she said: ''I really hope so.

''I'm just waiting, you know. I'm waiting ... patiently.''

But just last month, Leigh-Anne admitted her hopes of a proposal and then summer wedding appeared to have been dashed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

She said: ''The wedding is probably not going to happen now because we can't go anywhere. He's probably not going to (want to) do it in the house. So it looks like my dream is officially over.

''I've not really been planning it but every girl has got the idea of what they want, we'll see, it is a dream of mine.''