Lauren Jauregui is taking a step back from social media to find more ''impactful'' ways of campaigning for justice.

The 23-year-old singer has taken to Instagram to reveal she intends to scale back her activity on the photo-sharing platform amid ongoing protests in the US.

The former Fifth Harmony star explained: ''I'm gonna be taking a step back from social media to truly organize in real life and get a grip on what my role in this fight truly is.

''I've been trying to keep people updated but honestly I'm making myself sick with the lack of balance. (sic)''

Lauren had been very active on social media in the days following George Floyd's death in Minneapolis, but she thinks the time has come for her to take a break from Instagram.

She said: ''Spent 9 hours straight watching and retweeting and trying to change minds and truly awaken people's empathy but the work that needs to be done goes beyond social media and I'm becoming more and more aware of that. (sic)''

Lauren insisted she remains as determined as ever to fight for justice.

But the pop star is keen to find a more ''impactful'' way of making her voice heard.

She wrote: ''Im not going to disappear, I'm not going to back down, I'm just taking a step back and reintroducing balance into my life so I don't burn out and can actually do something impactful instead of come on here all frustrated and angry.

''I love each and every one of you and I hope you also find balance and incorporate ways to keep your mental health in check at this time, it's intense and that's ok (sic)''