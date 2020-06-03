Laura Harrier feared she had lost her role in 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' to co-star Zendaya.

The 30-year-old actress played Peter Parker's love interest Liz Allan in the Marvel Cinematic Universe flick while Zendaya portrayed Michelle Jones, but Hollywood rumours about Zendaya's involvement left her fretting that she had missed out on the chance to be in the superhero movie.

She told Net-A-Porter: ''After I did my screen test for Spider-Man, before I heard anything, it came out a few weeks later that Zendaya was going to be cast in it, so I just figured I hadn't got the job. She must have.

''I called my agent and they reassured me I was still in the running.''

Laura added that it was a ''groundbreaking'' move by Marvel to have two black actresses playing the roles as it reflected the New York setting.

The 'BlacKkKlansman' star said: ''I thought it was incredible and groundbreaking of Marvel to put us both in those roles and not to make it about our blackness. We were just girls who went to a school in New York and that's what New York City looks like; films should reflect that.''

Laura also revealed that she has become close friends with Zendaya since working together on the 2017 blockbuster.

She said: ''We had the best time making that movie. Zendaya and I are friends now I'm really grateful for her! Swinging around on those wires was fun!''

Laura previously explained how she worries about co-star Tom Holland, who plays the titular superhero, as he is unable to take off his character's suit.

She said: ''You know what I think about all the time that really scares me? Is like, when he wears that mask that you can't just take off, cause it's all like one piece.

''I get scared all the time like, what if he's working so hard that he throws up? And then he can't, he chokes! I think about it all the time! That's really scary... 'cause I look at him like, 'Please, I hope he never gets sick, oh my god!'''