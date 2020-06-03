Laura Harrier was worried that she had lost her in 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' to co-star Zendaya.
Laura Harrier feared she had lost her role in 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' to co-star Zendaya.
The 30-year-old actress played Peter Parker's love interest Liz Allan in the Marvel Cinematic Universe flick while Zendaya portrayed Michelle Jones, but Hollywood rumours about Zendaya's involvement left her fretting that she had missed out on the chance to be in the superhero movie.
She told Net-A-Porter: ''After I did my screen test for Spider-Man, before I heard anything, it came out a few weeks later that Zendaya was going to be cast in it, so I just figured I hadn't got the job. She must have.
''I called my agent and they reassured me I was still in the running.''
Laura added that it was a ''groundbreaking'' move by Marvel to have two black actresses playing the roles as it reflected the New York setting.
The 'BlacKkKlansman' star said: ''I thought it was incredible and groundbreaking of Marvel to put us both in those roles and not to make it about our blackness. We were just girls who went to a school in New York and that's what New York City looks like; films should reflect that.''
Laura also revealed that she has become close friends with Zendaya since working together on the 2017 blockbuster.
She said: ''We had the best time making that movie. Zendaya and I are friends now I'm really grateful for her! Swinging around on those wires was fun!''
Laura previously explained how she worries about co-star Tom Holland, who plays the titular superhero, as he is unable to take off his character's suit.
She said: ''You know what I think about all the time that really scares me? Is like, when he wears that mask that you can't just take off, cause it's all like one piece.
''I get scared all the time like, what if he's working so hard that he throws up? And then he can't, he chokes! I think about it all the time! That's really scary... 'cause I look at him like, 'Please, I hope he never gets sick, oh my god!'''
We help you decide who to give your money to.
Nature-inspired songs we just can't get enough of.
Artists are coming up with different ways to entertain and help out this year.
Put these British films about music at the top of your watch list.
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
These songs were written for times like these.
Live musicians take a financial hit during the worst health crisis of a generation.
We help you decide who to give your money to.
Nature-inspired songs we just can't get enough of.
Artists are coming up with different ways to entertain and help out this year.
Put these British films about music at the top of your watch list.
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
These songs were written for times like these.
Live musicians take a financial hit during the worst health crisis of a generation.
The legend of Bigfoot is turned upside down in this animated adventure from Warner Bros,...
When P. T. Barnum (Hugh Jackman) loses his business when the company goes bankrupt, he's...
This may be the third reboot of this franchise in 15 years, risking audience exhaustion,...
It turns out that Tony Stark makes a better Avenger than a mentor. After a...
Peter Parker is a teenager who has a lot to deal with after being bitten...