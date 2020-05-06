Laura Harrier changed her beauty regime when she turned 30.

The 'Spider-man: Homecoming' star made the decision to switch up her beauty routine after hitting the milestone birthday in a bid to stay looking youthful after previously strictly sticking to a combination of ''clean'' products.

During an Instagram Live with The Cut, she said: ''I am into clean beauty, but I can't say that I only do clean beauty.

''I'm selectively clean. Turning 30 I was like, 'I do need to be doing more than just putting honey on my face,' honestly.''

Previously, Laura had been using manuka honey to help reduce and ease any breakouts she's prone to get from hormone changes in her body, but she has since swapped the natural sweet substance for a tougher cleanser.

She explained: ''That's what I did for a while and it worked! Manuka honey makes a really awesome mask. It's antibacterial, so if I'm breaking out I'll put on a Manuka honey face mask and get in the bath. It drips everywhere - you don't want to do that when you're sitting on the couch.

''I really love the Dr. Dennis Gross Alpha Beta peel pads. I get hormonal breakouts, and it smooths everything over. But I use the sensitive-skin ones, because the other ones are really intense. I'll alternate that and Shawnee's retinol every other night.''

What's more, the 'BlacKkKlansman' actress is constantly stopped by people asking what perfume she wears but she actually gives herself a spritz with orange blossom oil from Morocco.

She added: ''A good friend of mine went to Morocco and brought back this orange blossom oil that's the best-smelling thing ever. I just use that. I had some a few years ago that she gave me and it was in a tiny bottle that I used all up.

''People would chase me down the street asking what I was wearing. When she went back she got me a big one. Hopefully I'm stocked up for a little bit.''