Laura Harrier says her cystic acne forced her to get into skincare.

The 'BlacKkKlansman' star started paying attention to the ingredients in her skincare routine after her pores became blocked by bacteria and broke out in acne.

Taking part in Vogue's 'Beauty Secrets' series, she said: "So a few years go I got really bad cystic acne all over my forehead. I think it was hormonal, and I was travelling a ton, and I was stressed, and I broke out terribly and I've never experienced that.

"It sucked. It was really alarming and it was upsetting. I hadn't dealt with acne really until my late twenties.

"So that really forced me to get even more into skincare and do a lot of research and figure out how to balance what's happening on my face."

The 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' actress noticed that her skin tone on her forehead is a different shade to the centre of her face, and she has heaped praise on brands like Rihanna's Fenty Beauty and Selena Gomez' Rare Beauty for offering a vast selection of shades.

She said: "I don't go to far into my forehead because I feel my forehead is much darker than the middle of my face. When I'm getting my make-up done, usually they use a bunch of different shades. I'm lazy, so I just dot it around.

"I think it's so amazing now with brands like Fenty and Rare and there's so many more shades available to match your foundation. I remember when I was younger and I was modelling and it was insane how many people couldn't match my skin tone. "

The 31-year-old movie star used to "cry" when her foundation turned out "grey or ashy" before she started working with top make-up artists.

She added: "I remember crying on set because I would look crazy and be grey or ashy. It never worked and I'm so grateful now to work with really talented make-up artists who know how to match my skin and know how to work with all different shades and all different skin tones."