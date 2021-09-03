Lashana Lynch is to star in 'The Woman King'.

The 33-year-old actress will feature alongside Viola Davis in the historical epic that will be directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood for TriStar Pictures. 'The Underground Railroad' actor Thuso Mbedu is also on board to star.

The movie is inspired by events that took place in the Kingdom of Dahomey, one of the most powerful states in Africa during the 18th and 19th centuries.

It follows Nanisca (Davis), general of the all-female military unit, and Nawi (Mbedu), an ambitious recruit, who together fought enemies who violated their honour, enslaved their people and threatened to destroy everything they've lived for.

Lashana, who will be seen in the upcoming James Bond movie 'No Time To Die', will play a charming veteran warrior.

Gina said in a statement: "Lashana is next-level dope. Not just her incredible chops, but who she projects to the world. She embodies these true-life warriors and we are so lucky she is coming to play."

Dana Stevens wrote the original screenplay for the flick and has worked with Prince-Bythewood on the current draft.

Producers on the picture include Cathy Schulman for Welle Entertainment, Davis and Julius Tennon for JuVee Productions and Mario Bello for her Jack Blue banner.

Nicole Brown and Shary Shirazi will oversee the project for TriStar Pictures.

Lashana previously starred alongside Brie Larson in the superhero movie 'Captain Marvel' before landing the role of Nomi on the long-awaited Bond film. She will also play the role of Miss Honey in Netflix's 'Matilda', based on the musical adaptation of the Roald Dahl book.