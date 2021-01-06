'No Time To Die' actress Lashana Lynch is set to play Miss Honey in Netflix's 'Matilda' movie.
Lashana Lynch is reportedly in talks to play Miss Honey in 'Matilda'.
The 32-year-old actress is said to be in line to take on the role of the title character's good-nature teacher, who was portrayed by Embeth Davidtz alongside Mara Wilson in the 1996 big screen adaptation.
Now, Variety has reported that Lynch is set to join the upcoming version based on the 2010 stage production 'Matilda the Musical'.
Matthew Warchus - who directed the musical - will helm the film, while original playwright Dennis Kelly will adapt the screenplay featuring music and lyrics by Tim Minchin.
The movie is based on Roald Dahl's 1988 classic novel about a five-year-old girl named Matilda, whose gift for telekinesis helps her to overcome bullying from parents, classmates and terrifying school principal Miss Trunchbull.
Meanwhile, film fans will be able to see Lynch on screen later this year as she stars opposite Daniel Craig as Nomi in highly anticipated James Bond blockbuster 'No Time To Die'.
The actress - the first black woman to play a 00 agent in the iconic spy series - recently revealed she wanted to represent the black community authentically in the franchise, and she "searched" for moments in the script that audiences could identify with.
She said: "A character is too slick, a cast-iron figure? That's completely against what I stand for.
"I didn't want to waste an opportunity when it came to what Nomi might represent. I searched for at least one moment in the script where black audience members would nod their heads, tutting at the reality but glad to see their real life represented.
"In every project I am part of, no matter the budget or genre, the black experience that I'm presenting needs to be 100 per cent authentic."
