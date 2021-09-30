Lashana Lynch has revealed she feels proud to be part of the new Bond movie.
Lashana Lynch thinks 'No Time to Die' serves her culture "very well".
The 33-year-old actress feels proud to be part of the new Bond movie, and thinks the franchise has taken a major "step" forward with its portrayal of black women.
Lashana - who plays Double 00 agent Nomi in the new movie - explained: "I am really proud of the franchise for making this step.
"With the time that they had in the film, they, I believe, have done her justice and served black women and my culture very well. It was nice to be able to have conversations with the producers and the director about how we're going to best represent this black woman in a way that is completely authentic and completely in line with my beliefs."
Lashana suggested that 'No Time to Die' could prove to be a turning point for the franchise and for the movie industry more broadly.
She told Entertainment Weekly: "I think we achieved something that could really stand in good stead in cinema history and Bond history."
Elsewhere, Lea Seydoux has reprised the role of Madeleine Swann for the new Bond movie, having previously starred in 'Spectre', and the actress thinks her character is more "developed" in 'No Time to Die'.
Lea explained that Madeline has become a "more interesting and complex character" since her first appearance in a Bond film.
Speaking about Madeline's evolution, Lea said: "We get to understand her more.
"She's not sexualised and objectified. She has become a more interesting and complex character, and I think that was needed; it was really needed."
Olly Alexander AKA Years & Years pulls us into a sexy fantasy world in the trippy video for his latest single ‘Crave’.
Thirty years ago the landscape of popular music was changed forever when Nirvana released their seminal, era defining second album, 'Nevermind'.
The latest tour and festival announcements for September 24th 2021.
Have a spookily musical Halloween this year.
When Brighton based musician Jonny Wildey is not creating sounds under the nom de plume of Alphabets Heaven he's embracing "a more traditional form...
Returning with their first new song in five years, Placebo have just dropped ‘Beautiful James’ as the first taster of their forthcoming album.
The latest tour and festival announcements for September 24th 2021.
Have a spookily musical Halloween this year.
When Brighton based musician Jonny Wildey is not creating sounds under the nom de plume of Alphabets Heaven he's embracing "a more traditional form...
Courtney Love went from Faith No More to Pagan Babies before roles in Sid And Nancy and Straight To Hell propelled her forward to form her seminal...
Returning with their first new song in five years, Placebo have just dropped ‘Beautiful James’ as the first taster of their forthcoming album.
Tour and festival announcements for September 17th 2021.
The Cheshire four-piece unveil a new politically-charged single entitled Show & Tell.
At just 27 years old, Canadian filmmaker Xavier Dolan has an almost overwhelming set of...
For his latest adventure, James Bond mixes the personal drama of Skyfall with the vintage...
Throwing a solid Hollywood cast into a surreal arthouse satire, acclaimed Greek filmmaker Yorgos Lanthimos...
Picking up after the climactic battle at his childhood home of Skyfall Lodge and the...
While preparing to film 'The Grand Budapest Hotel', director Wes Anderson and company scouted for...
The cast and crew of 'The Grand Budapest Hotel' discuss the story, the main characters'...
Gustave may be aloof and snobbish in many ways, but he's also extremely charming with...