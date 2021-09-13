Lana Wachowski has revealed that Keanu Reeves was "blown away" after watching 'The Matrix Resurrections' for the first time.
The 56-year-old director has helmed the fourth installment of the sci-fi franchise - which sees Keanu reprise the role of Neo once more – and suggested that the actor adores the new blockbuster.
Speaking on a panel for the Berlin International Literature Festival, Lana said: "We showed the film to Keanu, and he really was blown away by it, and he said something that was typically Keanu, where it's incredibly insightful.
"And he's just sort of sitting there, and you don't expect some incredible revelation to come out of him at that moment, but casual brilliance just kind of rolls off of Keanu, and he goes, 'Twenty years ago you told a story in which you described the coming twenty years and the problems of the nature of digital, virtual life and how it was going to impact us and how we think about it, and gave us a frame to be able to think about it and talk about it.
"'And you took the same character and the same stories and the same stuff, and somehow you made it about the next twenty years.' And he was like, 'How did you do that?'"
Lana also explained that resurrecting the characters of Neo and Trinity (Carrie-Anne Moss) helped comfort her after the death of her parents.
She said: "I couldn't have my mum and dad, yet suddenly I had Neo and Trinity, arguably the two most important characters in my life. It was immediately comforting to have these two characters alive again, and it's super simple.
"You can look at it and say: 'Ok, these two people die and OK, bring these two people back to life and oh, doesn't that feel good.' Yeah, it did! It's simple, and this is what art does and that's what stories do, they comfort us."
