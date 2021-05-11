Lana Condor says her Vera Bradley partnership was a "full-circle moment".

The 'To All The Boys I've Loved Before' star landed her first fashion collaboration with the handbag company after she was given her first Vera Bradley bag when she was 12 years old.

Speaking to Fashion Week Daily, she said: "All the women in my family are huge Vera Bradley fans. When I was younger, I remember always seeing my family toting around their beautiful, bright colored, fun bags, and I remember always wanting to be a part of that. And then, when I was 12 or 13, my mom gave me my first Vera Bradley bag to use as my ballet bag when I would go to class, and it felt like very much a right of passage because all of the women in my family had them.

"Since then, I’ve carried my love for Vera Bradley with me because it reminds me of my family, my mom, and really good memories. When this partnership came to be, I was shocked because it felt like a full-circle moment! I remember the first person I called was my mom, and she was so excited. Something that really attracted me to the whole partnership, besides just loving the brand for so long, is feeling like the brand has always wanted to bring brightness in the world, and spread positivity, and energy. It’s just good vibes in general!"

The 24-year-old actress designed her own Lana Utility Backpack for the brand’s new sustainable Recycled Cotton Collection, which she put a lot of "thought" into to ensure it was versatile for everyday use.

She explained: "Well, my favorite style is the Lana Utility bag … she’s my baby! She’s my favorite because I had the pleasure and honor of being able to design her, and I put a ton of thought into it. Now there’s really something for everyone, which I love, and is important when you’re supporting a brand—it needs to be inclusive. I went with solid black, because I think that it’s totally wearable and versatile. I wanted it to be a set bag, like a travel bag, but you can also use it as your gym bag, or as your hiking bag, or beach bag, or errand bag. I wanted it to be big enough to hold my scripts and my books, and various things I bring to set. It has the ballet print inside that reminds me of my childhood, and I dedicated it to my mom!"