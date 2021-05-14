Lana Condor uses organic soap on her brows.

The 'To All The Boys I've Loved Before' star has shared the beauty tip she was taught by her make-up artist and swears by the technique because her eyebrows tend to "droop".

She explained: "My make-up artist, Melissa Hernandez, taught me to use a clear organic soap on a spoolie to brush out your brows. That is a great trick because my brows just naturally kind of droop down a little. So using the soap to kind of lift them and keep them in place is super effective and also affordable. You don't have to go out and buy brow gel."

The 24-year-old actress always make sure she has some face wipes handy and admitted she uses them when she is feeling "lazy" with her skincare.

When asked by Nylon to recommend one product under $10 that people should buy, she replied: "Maybe make sure you have face wipes. I love to wipe my face and take off my make-up with it. It's just a very convenient way to kind of cleanse your skin. If you're having a moment where you feel a little lazy in your skincare. And it's nice to carry around in your bag because you never know when you're going to need it."

Meanwhile, the movie star revealed her favourite pair of shoes are her recently purchased classic Gucci loafers.

She said: "I recently just got these Gucci loafers. They're kind of the classic loafer with a platform that I'm obsessed with and still trying to break in."

Lana recently landed her first major fashion collaboration with handbag brand Vera Bradley, which was a "full-circle" moment for the movie star.

She said recently: "All the women in my family are huge Vera Bradley fans. When I was younger, I remember always seeing my family toting around their beautiful, bright-coloured, fun bags, and I remember always wanting to be a part of that. And then, when I was 12 or 13, my mom gave me my first Vera Bradley bag to use as my ballet bag when I would go to class, and it felt like very much a right of passage because all of the women in my family had them."