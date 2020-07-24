Lana Condor is the new face of Neutrogena and says she was inspired to sign up after Kerry Washington first worked with Neutrogena.
Lana Condor is the new face of Neutrogena.
The 'To All The Boys I've Loved Before' star has signed up as an ambassador for the beauty and skincare brand and revealed she was inspired to do so after Kerry Washington first worked with Neutrogena.
She told WWD: ''Neutrogena talks about beauty from the inside out and really values strong, individual voices. That women that have done this before me is fantastic - I am one of the biggest Kerry Washington fans, I'm obsessed with her work. Every word she says is weighted and she has an amazing, passionate point of view.''
Lana also revealed she is passionate about skincare and wants to inspire her fans to wear sunscreen to protect their skin.
She said: ''I'm a huge advocate for sunscreen. My mom used to tan and now she has sun damage, and now she's so intense, like 'Lana, you must wear sunscreen'. I'm excited to share with people why they need to wear SPF -- if they don't listen to their parents, maybe they'll listen to me.''
Explaining her love for Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Face Mist Sunscreen SPF 55, she told Allure: ''This is a go-to for me right now. I tell my friends, 'You should use this. It will fix all your sunscreen problems. Here it is!' It's so easy, and I don't have to touch my face. It doesn't really have much of a scent, which is good because if you're going to be reapplying all day long, I don't want to be smelling the same thing all the time.''
Following the release of her critically-acclaimed fourth album 'What's Your Pleasure?', Jessie Ware drops a dramatic video for her song 'The Kill'.
Lizzo has teamed up with Queer Eye's Fab Five for the lyric video release of her song 'Soulmate', which featured on her critically acclaimed album...
We help you decide who to give your money to.
Nature-inspired songs we just can't get enough of.
Artists are coming up with different ways to entertain and help out this year.
Put these British films about music at the top of your watch list.
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
These songs were written for times like these.
Live musicians take a financial hit during the worst health crisis of a generation.
It's been six years since the last Cars movie (there were two Planes movies in...
Tarantino takes an unusually comical approach to a provocative topic, and the result is as...
German bounty hunter Dr. King Schultz is on the hunt for a brutal gang of...
Jeff Lang is the morally questionable protagonist in this bizarre comedy. After 10 years of...
German bounty hunter Dr. King Schultz is on the hunt for a brutal gang of...
An excellent ensemble makes the most of a multi-strand female-centred film that drifts very close...
Tyler Perry re-works and Ntozake Shange's 1975 choreopoem/play For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide...
Adoption is a life changing situation for all involved.The woman who feels she must give...