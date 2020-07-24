Lana Condor is the new face of Neutrogena.

The 'To All The Boys I've Loved Before' star has signed up as an ambassador for the beauty and skincare brand and revealed she was inspired to do so after Kerry Washington first worked with Neutrogena.

She told WWD: ''Neutrogena talks about beauty from the inside out and really values strong, individual voices. That women that have done this before me is fantastic - I am one of the biggest Kerry Washington fans, I'm obsessed with her work. Every word she says is weighted and she has an amazing, passionate point of view.''

Lana also revealed she is passionate about skincare and wants to inspire her fans to wear sunscreen to protect their skin.

She said: ''I'm a huge advocate for sunscreen. My mom used to tan and now she has sun damage, and now she's so intense, like 'Lana, you must wear sunscreen'. I'm excited to share with people why they need to wear SPF -- if they don't listen to their parents, maybe they'll listen to me.''

Explaining her love for Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Face Mist Sunscreen SPF 55, she told Allure: ''This is a go-to for me right now. I tell my friends, 'You should use this. It will fix all your sunscreen problems. Here it is!' It's so easy, and I don't have to touch my face. It doesn't really have much of a scent, which is good because if you're going to be reapplying all day long, I don't want to be smelling the same thing all the time.''