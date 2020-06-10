Lana Condor stays fit thanks to her VR headset.

The 'To All The Boys I've Loved Before' star has been playing virtual reality games during the Covid-19 quarantine and she never fails to break a sweat.

She told E! News: ''We got a virtual reality headset, right as everything was shutting down, and it's been amazing during quarantine. There are so many games that make you work up a sweat and it's so awesome. I am genuinely so sore after I play. I love to wear AERIE's new high waisted biker shorts because there so breathable and flexi, while also making me feel safe and secure. They are great to use when you're breaking a sweat, whether it is playing VR or going for a run! I like to pair them with the new AERIE real ''free tank bralette'' for extra support on the top. Throw on one of their 'distressed crew neck t-shirt' and you have a full, stylish, workout look.''

Lana, 23, also revealed her top beauty tip is to stay hydrated.

She explained: ''I drink at least half my body weight, in ounces, of water every day. Staying hydrated is such a must- and I genuinely feel better when my body is fully hydrated.

''I feel like a broken record, but hydration, is the number one self-care tip I can give. That and being really gentle and soft with yourself. We tend to beat ourselves up all the time, comparing ourselves with others, feeling like we aren't doing enough, or that we aren't enough. And I always say we need to be kinder to ourselves and soft. We need to talk to ourselves that way we'd talk to our best friends or loved one.''