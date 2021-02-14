Lana Condor has admitted that was sad to say goodbye to her 'To All The Boys' character when filming on the trilogy ended.
Lana Condor says it felt like "saying goodbye to a part of yourself" when filming on the 'To All The Boys' trilogy ended.
The 23-year-old actress found fame as Lara Jean Covey in 2018’s 'To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before' and now that Netflix has released the final movie in the series, ' To All The Boys: Always and Forever', Lana admitted she feels bereft.
She told The Hollywood Reporter: "These movies have been such a huge part of my life for years, and have been very integral to how I am today as a young woman. It almost feels like you’re saying goodbye to a part of yourself.”
Lana also admitted she was shocked by the huge success of the first movie and found fame difficult to adjust to.
She said: "We honestly made it as an indie. So we didn’t even know if anyone would see it or pick it up let alone have the reaction it had on people.
"It’s a very weird thing to watch your life change for the better and for the worse right before your very eyes in a very short period of time."
Meanwhile Noah Centineo - who plays Peter Kavinsky - said he will treasure the friendships he made during filming of the franchise.
He explained: "You feel so comfortable working with [Condor]. She gives so much, and I hope to continue working with actors that are as kind and as nurturing and giving as she is."
Lana Del Rey takes her 60s vintage aesthetic to the extreme with the video for new single 'Chemtrails Over The Country Club'.
As negotiations continue, it's clear that the UK government doesn't have everyone's best interests at heart.
Lana Del Rey takes her 60s vintage aesthetic to the extreme with the video for new single 'Chemtrails Over The Country Club'.
As negotiations continue, it's clear that the UK government doesn't have everyone's best interests at heart.