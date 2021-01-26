Lana Condor is a huge fan of Selena Gomez's Rare Beauty line and has hailed her for "celebrating people's uniqueness" and "making make-up fun".
Lana Condor has heaped praise on Selena Gomez for Rare Beauty's apparent ethos of "celebrating people's uniqueness".
The 'To All the Boys I've Loved Before' star has been "totally inspired" by the 28-year-old singer's beauty and skincare brand to experiment with her make-up.
Lana told Vogue: “I’ve totally been inspired by Selena [Gomez]’s beauty adventure.
“It seems like her philosophy for Rare Beauty is celebrating people’s individual uniqueness and making make-up fun. And that’s something I really do love and agree with.”
The 23-year-old actress is adopted so she's had to experiment with various different products over the years to establish what works and what doesn't for her skin type.
She explained: "I’m adopted, so I’m not sure if this is hereditary or not, but I’m assuming it is - I have really dark pigmentation under my eyes. When it comes to my appearance and just my identity in general, it’s been such an interesting journey learning and establishing who I am, where I came from ... in terms of beauty and skincare, my mom has been able to tell me what works for her, but since we don’t have the same actual biological make up, and since our skin is different, I’ve had to actively kind of go out by myself and figure out what works for me.”
