Lana Condor thinks Birkenstocks are a "controversial statement".

The 24-year-old actress carries a pair of the slide-on shoes in her bag wherever she goes despite knowing that people have a varied opinion of the footwear.

She told Page Six Style: “Controversial statement: I always bring my Birkenstocks with me. Either people love them or people say they look like the ugliest shoes alive. I love them so much. They go with everything. I think they look so cute with a high-waisted denim short and a simple white tee — my favourite’s from L’Agence — with a French tuck.”

The 'To All The Boys I Loved Before' star designed her own Vera Bradley bag and carries all her essentials inside.

She explained: “I designed this backpack because I really wanted a great set bag for myself; hopefully other people will want to use it for work or school or as a gym bag or travel bag. But for me, it was a set bag. I really wanted a bright, fun pattern inside so I could find things easier. I’ve been able to carry everything I need to work with me, and I carry quite a lot of stuff … like, a true Mary Poppins!”

As well as an extra pair of comfy footwear, Lana also packs cleansing wipes so she "isn't a sweaty mess" and a pack of dog treats.

She said: “I have a dog, but I also am constantly on the lookout for dogs, just in life. And so I keep dog treats with me, because then if I see dogs on set or on the street, I just give them to them. Because I want their love!”

The collaboration with the handbag company is a full-circle moment as she was given her first Vera Bradley bag when she was 12 years old.

She said previously: "All the women in my family are huge Vera Bradley fans. When I was younger, I remember always seeing my family toting around their beautiful, bright coloured, fun bags, and I remember always wanting to be a part of that. And then, when I was 12 or 13, my mom gave me my first Vera Bradley bag to use as my ballet bag when I would go to class, and it felt like very much a right of passage because all of the women in my family had them.

"Since then, I’ve carried my love for Vera Bradley with me because it reminds me of my family, my mom, and really good memories. When this partnership came to be, I was shocked because it felt like a full-circle moment!"