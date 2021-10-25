Lala Kent has swapped her signature giant hooped earrings for snuggies since becoming a mom.
Lala Kent has to wear "little hoops" because her little girl swings on her giant earrings "like they're monkey bars".
The 'Vanderpump Rules' star - who is a spokesperson for the Amazon Influencer Program - started wearing snuggie hoops after seeing model Hailey Bieber in them, and the smaller hoops are a much safer option when her seven-month-old daughter Ocean is about.
Listing her favourite items to buy from the online retailer, Lala told E! News: "When you become a mom, you can't wear the giant hoops all the time because Ocean is swinging on those like they're monkey bars. I've had these in. These are the tiny little hoops. I call these the Hailey Bieber hoops because Hailey Bieber always has these cute, pretty thick, little hoops in and they're just so chic. When you put your hair back with them, it's just such a vibe. These are the perfect size. You need these, especially if you're a mom because they're the only ones that you're baby's not gonna rip out of your ears."
The reality star revealed Ocean's father, Randall Emmett, used to nickname her 'Hoopies' when she wore her giant hoops, while she revealed her co-star on the Bravo series, Scheana Shay, used to swipe her oversized earrings.
She added: "I used to wear the most giant hoops all the time, they were like hula hoops. Then, Scheana [Shay] jacked my hoops. She always wears hoops. I'm not mad about it though. It's all good. These are a perfect-sized hoop. Randall [Emmett] used to call me 'Hoopies' because I wore hoops so much. These are enough to make your man call you 'Hoopies,' but they're not too big. I think you need a hoop in every single color metal."
