Lala Kent doesn't spend a lot of money on skincare products, preferring "drugstore" alternatives.
Lala Kent doesn't spend a lot of money on skincare.
The 31-year-old reality star - who was engaged to 'Vanderpump Rules' co-star Randall Emmet before splitting in December 2021 - revealed that she has "splurged" on expensive skincare products in the past, but always ends up returning to cheaper alternatives.
She said: "I do not splurge on skincare and here’s the reason why: I’ve splurged before and I always go back to my drugstore stuff. I just dig it so much."
The model then went on to explain that she has spent hundreds of dollars on products on face cream before going back to her cheaper creams, quipping that she is a "drugstore fien".
She told Us Weekly: "I think the most I’ve spent on a face cream was $500 and I’m just like, ‘Why am I using this? It’s not even as good as my Pond’s or my Bio Oil. I’m a drugstore fien!"
When it comes to preventing crow's feet - a term for wrinkles that form around the eyes over time - Lala named petroleum jelly product Vaseline as a product she uses, revealing that the beauty tip has been passed through her family for generations.
She told Stylish: "Putting Vaseline all the way from your brow bone all the way down to your under-eye makes sure you’re moisturized enough so that you don’t get saggy skin above your eye. It’s something I’ve been doing since I was in Kindergarten. My mom taught me about it and her mom taught her and her mom taught her."
