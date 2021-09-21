Sarah Dash has died.

The co-founding member of iconic R&B girl group Labelle, who are best known for their 1974 hit 'Lady Marmalade', has sadly passed away at the age of 76.

Sarah performed right up until her death, having joined her bandmate, Patti Labelle, on stage on Saturday (18.09.21).

A cause of death is unknown at the time of writing.

In a touching tribute, "heartbroken" Patti, 77, told Billboard: "We were just onstage together on Saturday [Sept. 18] and it was such a powerful and special moment.

"Sarah Dash was an awesomely talented, beautiful and loving soul who blessed my life and the lives of so many others in more ways than I can say. I could always count on her to have my back.

"That's who Sarah was ... a loyal friend and a voice for those who didn't have one. She was a true giver, always serving and sharing her talent and time."

She concluded: "And I pray that her precious memory brings us peace and comfort. Rest in power my dear sister. I love you always!"

Sarah first founded The Ordettes with Patti, Nona Hendryx, and Sundray Tucker.

The group went through a number of name changes, and in 1971, they started to gain traction under the name Labelle - without Sundray.

However, they went their separate ways five years later, and Sarah pursued a successful solo career.

The star released four solo records between 1978 and 1988.

Labelle reunited in the 90s and went on to have a number one hit with 'Turn It Out' in the US dance charts in 1995, with what marked their first new music in almost 20 years.

The group reunited again in 2008 for the album 'Back to Now.'

Sarah was also known for her work with Keith Richards.

The Rolling Stone recruited Sarah for his solo band the X-pensive Winos' tour in 1988, and her vocals can be heard across the 77-year-old music legend's three solo albums.

The late singer also features on the 'Satisfaction' hitmakers' 1989 album ‘Steel Wheels’.