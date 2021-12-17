World Cup-winning star Kylian Mbappe has formed a partnership with Dior.
Kylian Mbappe has become a new global ambassador for Dior.
The 22-year-old soccer star is set to represent the French house’s men’s fashion lines, and its Sauvage fragrance, according to WWD.com.
The World Cup-winning star is currently playing for Paris Saint-Germain, who announced a two-season collaboration with Dior earlier this year.
Mbappe has previously been spotted in various Dior designs and despite his age, he has already established himself as one of the world's most recognisable athletes.
The France international - who scored in the 2018 World Cup Final against Croatia - has a lucrative sponsorship agreement with Nike, and he's now following in the footsteps of people like Anna-Taylor Joy, Yara Shahidi, Nina Dobrev and Iris Law by becoming a brand ambassador for Dior.
In September, meanwhile, Paris Saint-Germain and Dior announced their two-season partnership.
The announcement was accompanied by a video clip that featured some of the team's biggest stars, including Brazilian goalscorer Neymar and Spanish legend Sergio Ramos, as they were fitted in their tailor-made suits.
Dior said at the time: "The formal outfit pairs a cashmere coat, a jacket, a shirt and pants, and a pair of black leather Dior timeless captoe derbies. The pieces are enhanced by other subtle details, reflecting Dior’s savoir-faire excellence."
The partnership was announced shortly after the French club confirmed the signing of record-breaking star Lionel Messi.
The 34-year-old Argentine is widely considered to be one of the greatest soccer players of all time, and his transfer has also helped to raise the profile of the team.
Having just released their feel good, and irresistibly funky - "guaranteed winter blues killer", Roll The Dice, Edinburgh's Atom Eyes are seeing out...
When he's not focused on his on-line tuition, or stuck in the back of his brothers van mixing his latest compositions, GARGALO (Bruno G. Roth) is to...
As the days get progressively colder and shorter November ushers in celebrations of light, gunpowder and treason as well as bringing with it some...
Having recently released their latest single, 'Future Angel', Robin And The Goblins creative force Robin Romo is now looking forward to playing their...
If all things were equal then Ed Sheeran may have made the cut for our final five favourite new album releases of October, but they're not, and he...
We didn't expect these rockers to be so into the Swedish pop group.
Is there anyone worth mentioning that Dave hasn't worked with?
These deliciously witchy tunes are perfect for Halloween.
As the days get progressively colder and shorter November ushers in celebrations of light, gunpowder and treason as well as bringing with it some...
Having recently released their latest single, 'Future Angel', Robin And The Goblins creative force Robin Romo is now looking forward to playing their...
If all things were equal then Ed Sheeran may have made the cut for our final five favourite new album releases of October, but they're not, and he...
We didn't expect these rockers to be so into the Swedish pop group.
Is there anyone worth mentioning that Dave hasn't worked with?
These deliciously witchy tunes are perfect for Halloween.
From Psycho Killer to the Monster Mash, these Halloween songs are classics.
After 'Life Won't Wait', and in between 'Rancid 5' and 'Indestructible', Tim Armstrong somehow found time to form his new band - Transplants, and...
The legend of Bigfoot is turned upside down in this animated adventure from Warner Bros,...
Laura Pickler is the proud and doting wife of long-time butter carving champion Bob Pickler....
Alex Cross is a homicide detective in Washington DC who comes across a series of...
Watch the trailer for Salt Evelyn Salt is a CIA officer who's always been on...