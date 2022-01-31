Kyle Allen is set to play He-Man in Netflix's live-action adaptation of 'Masters Of The Universe'.

The movie was originally being directed and co-written by brothers Adam and Aaron Nee for Sony Pictures, but now they have jumped ship to the streaming giant.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the 'West Side Story' actor, 27, will take on the leading role in the superhero flick.

Noah Centineo had been recruited to play the part in the reboot of the 'He-Man and the Masters of the Universe' 1980s toy line and cartoon series.

However, he was forced to quit the role in April 2021.

Upon the casting, he said back in 2019: "I'm very excited! It's quite an opportunity."

The 'Perfect Date' star then joked: "I have an affinity for being in my underwear. I don't know what it is. I'm very excited, it's quite an opportunity."

The cartoon was previously brought to the big screen in 1987 as a live-action movie with Dolph Lundgren playing He-Man and Frank Langella as Skeletor.

A young Courteney Cox also earned just her second film credit playing the character Julie Winston, who aides He-Man in his quest to save Earth from the invading Skeletor.

The original animated series focused on Prince Adam who lives on the planet Eternia and can use his Sword of Power to turn into He-Man, the most powerful man in the universe, by uttering the words "By the Power of Grayskull!"

He-Man must use powers to defend Eternia from the evil Skeletor whose goal is to conquer the mysterious fortress of Castle Grayskull, from which He-Man draws his strength, so he can rule Eternia and the rest of the universe.