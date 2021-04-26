KSI is set to release his second album on July 16, which will be called 'All Over The Place' and will feature collaborations with the likes of Future and 21 Savage.
KSI is set to release his second album on July 16.
The ‘Houdini’ hitmaker – whose real name is Olajide 'JJ' Olatunji – has revealed new details of his upcoming second studio venture, which will be titled ‘All Over The Place’ and will be released in just under three months.
‘All Over The Place’ follows KSI’s 2020 debut LP ‘Dissimulation’, and features collaborations with the likes of American rappers Future and 21 Savage, music artist Jay1, and singer Gracey.
Previously released singles ‘Really Love’, which features Craig David, ‘Don’t Play’, which Anne-Marie lends her vocals to, and ‘Patience’, which is a collaboration with Yungblud and Polo G will all appear on the album.
Speaking about his upcoming release, KSI said: "I'm super excited for the people to hear this album. I've improved on everything I did with ‘Dissimulation’. The singing has improved. The writing has improved. The beats have more layers to it, I'm a lot more experimental, I'm way more comfortable on the mic etc. This album is a reflection of a lot of hard work and passion combined and I'm really proud to be releasing it."
The 27-year-old star – who began his career on YouTube – also revealed the inspiration behind the title of the record.
He added: "This album is all over the place. The genres are all over the place, the topics are all over the place. And it's correlated to how I am as a person. I'm not someone that just does one thing. I've done many things in my life like acting, music, boxing, YouTube etc, and I wanted to make an album that represented that.”
To coincide with the album announcement, KSI has also confirmed he’s set to play his biggest live show to date next year, as he plans to headline the The SSE Arena, Wembley in London on February 25 2022.
The show at Wembley Arena will follow his sold-out UK and Ireland tour, which will take place in October this year.
‘All Over The Place’ track listing:
1. ‘The Moment’
2. ‘Number 2’ ft. Future & 21 Savage
3. ‘Patience’ ft. YUNGBLUD & Polo G
4. ‘You’
5. ‘Don't Play’ with Anne-Marie & Digital Farm Animals
6. ‘Really Love’ ft. Craig David & Digital Farm Animals
7. ‘Gang Gang’ ft. Jay1 & Deno
8. ‘Rent Free’ ft. Gracey
9. ‘Madness’
10. ‘Silly’ ft. Bugzy Malone
11. ‘Flash It’ ft. Rico Love
12. ‘No Time’ ft. Lil Durk
13. ‘No Pressure’
14. ‘Sleeping With The Enemy’ ft. S-X
We remember the iconic songs that came before Fight for You.
Way, way back when Mick Jagger and Keith Richards were in the prime of their life, at the ripe old age of 27, the pair of them, together with fellow...
The rockstars who took to the silver screen.
The songs you need to get you in the mood for drinking.
The return of The Offspring with Let The Bad Times Roll feels timely if not for the recent resurrection of pop punk, but for the absolute disaster of...
JK Rowling is trending again, and the trans community needs support.
Why has pop-punk made a 2020s resurgence?
One of the most diverse line-ups we've seen for a major awards show in a while.
Having formed in 1999, Kings Of Leon went on to release their debut album, Youth & Young Manhood in 2003, but it was in April 2007 when they released...
Will you be logging on for virtual Glastonbury this May?
Her new lingerie photos have divided opinion across the internet.
Ahead of the release of their tenth studio album 'Let The Bad Times Roll', The Offspring unveil an extremely trippy (if appropriate) video for the...