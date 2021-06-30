KSI is set to host a ground-breaking global event named ‘The KSI Show’ on July 17.

The 28-year-old rapper and YouTube star will take to the stage for the special one-of-a-kind event, which will take place the day after the release of his sophomore album, ‘All Over The Place’, which drops on July 16.

‘The KSI Show’ will follow KSI – whose real name is Olajide ‘JJ’ Olatunji – from his bedroom where it all started, moving in and out of a dream like state around custom stages that will incorporate elements of music performances, surreal TV sets and comedy skits written by Joe Chandler, Nick Wegener, James Farmer, and KSI himself.

The musician will also perform a medley of some of his biggest tracks over 90 minutes featuring songs from across his discography including ‘Really Love’, ‘Don’t Play’, ‘Lighter’, and latest single ‘Holiday’.

The performance will be the first time tracks from KSI’s upcoming album are presented live on stage.

‘The KSI Show’ is being produced by Fast Lane Entertainment and Gold Dust Films, and will be transmitted by Moment House and in partnership with Proper Loud, MBA Live and premium lifestyle brand Ignite.

In a statement, KSI said: “No one will honestly expect this. This is a once-in-a-lifetime experience. Never done before. Ya boy is gonna take you all on an adventure that will be remembered for years to come. I’ll be taking you through my journey from being a YouTuber to a boxer to a musician and more. This experience has everything. Mainstream meets the internet in a way never done before. So, get ready and enjoy.”

The guest line-up for the show will be announced over the coming weeks in the lead up to the big day.

The show will take place on July 17 and will be livestreamed at 8pm BST, 3pm EDT, and 12pm PDT.

Tickets are available at momenthouse.com/ksi, while those who have already pre-ordered ‘All Over The Place’ from the artist store will be eligible for an early bird discount for a limited time only.