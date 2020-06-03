KSI thinks some people ''despise'' his success in the music business.

The YouTuber-turned-rapper - who released his debut album, 'Dissimulation', in May - believes many people remain dismissive of his musical talents.

He said: ''When the general public sees a YouTuber wanting to do music, it just leaves a weird, sour taste in their mouths. People just despise it.''

But now, the 26-year-old star thinks fans who listen to his music are appreciative of his talent.

He told NME magazine: ''I feel like a lot of people who wouldn't normally watch me have listened to the album and gone, 'Oh wow, there are actually songs that I would put in my playlist.'''

Despite this, KSI is genuinely surprised by his chart success, saying it proves ''how powerful the YouTube fanbase is''.

He reflected: ''I didn't actually realise I'd be able to compete for Number One.

''To even be in the Top Five would be incredible. Not that many people do that ... I never thought I'd be able to be anywhere near it.''

Meanwhile, KSI previously admitted to disappointing his parents when he shunned university to become a YouTuber.

The internet star was sent to a private school in the hope he would eventually become a lawyer or doctor - but he ultimately decided to pursue a different path in life.

He said: ''Eventually I decided, 'You know what, screw it. I'm going to make them proud through the whole YouTube.'

''As long as I can get rid of all their debts and make their lives comfortable, that's all that matters.''