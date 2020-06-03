According to KSI, some people ''despise'' his success in the music business.
KSI thinks some people ''despise'' his success in the music business.
The YouTuber-turned-rapper - who released his debut album, 'Dissimulation', in May - believes many people remain dismissive of his musical talents.
He said: ''When the general public sees a YouTuber wanting to do music, it just leaves a weird, sour taste in their mouths. People just despise it.''
But now, the 26-year-old star thinks fans who listen to his music are appreciative of his talent.
He told NME magazine: ''I feel like a lot of people who wouldn't normally watch me have listened to the album and gone, 'Oh wow, there are actually songs that I would put in my playlist.'''
Despite this, KSI is genuinely surprised by his chart success, saying it proves ''how powerful the YouTube fanbase is''.
He reflected: ''I didn't actually realise I'd be able to compete for Number One.
''To even be in the Top Five would be incredible. Not that many people do that ... I never thought I'd be able to be anywhere near it.''
Meanwhile, KSI previously admitted to disappointing his parents when he shunned university to become a YouTuber.
The internet star was sent to a private school in the hope he would eventually become a lawyer or doctor - but he ultimately decided to pursue a different path in life.
He said: ''Eventually I decided, 'You know what, screw it. I'm going to make them proud through the whole YouTube.'
''As long as I can get rid of all their debts and make their lives comfortable, that's all that matters.''
We help you decide who to give your money to.
Nature-inspired songs we just can't get enough of.
Artists are coming up with different ways to entertain and help out this year.
Put these British films about music at the top of your watch list.
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
These songs were written for times like these.
Live musicians take a financial hit during the worst health crisis of a generation.
We help you decide who to give your money to.
Nature-inspired songs we just can't get enough of.
Artists are coming up with different ways to entertain and help out this year.
Put these British films about music at the top of your watch list.
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
These songs were written for times like these.
Live musicians take a financial hit during the worst health crisis of a generation.