KSI's 'Dissimulation' is on track to claim the UK's biggest debut album of 2020.

The YouTuber-turned-rapper looks set to bag the title as his record is sitting comfortably in first place of the top 10 debut albums of the first half of the year.

The acclaimed LP - which was only released in May - has so far raked in 52,000 sales and the Watford-born star says it shows other YouTubers that, with ''hard work and dedication'', they can achieve anything they put their mind to.

The 27-year-old star told OfficialCharts.com: ''I mean, if I'm being honest, I never thought I would ever get anything like this.

''Shoutout to everyone supporting me. Even if you guys didn't manage to make me bald, we created history nevertheless.

''Repeatedly breaking the boundaries of what a YouTuber can do and proving through hard work and dedication, anything is possible ... six weeks in the Albums Chart Top 20 is unreal and I'm excited for the future.''

The record almost claimed the No1 spot in the UK in May in a fierce chart battle with The 1975's 'Notes On A Conditional Form', peaking at No2.

'Dissimulation' is also the most downloaded and streamed debut of the year so far.

KSI recently claimed some people ''despise'' his success in the music business.

The 'Houdini' star believes many people remain dismissive of his musical talents.

He said: ''When the general public sees a YouTuber wanting to do music, it just leaves a weird, sour taste in their mouths. People just despise it.''

But now, he thinks fans who listen to his music are appreciative of his talent.

He added: ''I feel like a lot of people who wouldn't normally watch me have listened to the album and gone, 'Oh wow, there are actually songs that I would put in my playlist.'''