KSI has tapped Tinie Tempah and Yxng Bane for his new remix of his hit single 'Really Love'.
Following the success of the hit single, which features Craig David and Digital Farm Animals, the 27-year-old rapper recruited the ‘Pass Out hitmaker and ‘Vroom’ star for the “wintery remix”.
He said: “I’m super gassed to announce a remix of the very successful song ‘Really Love’.
“The talented Yxng Bane and the legend Tinie Tempah will be joining Craig David, Digital Farm Animals and I on this wintery style remix. Hope you enjoy.”
Garage king Craig added: “Working with KSI and discovering his incredible talent has been amazing for me and also a lot of fun, he’s a great guy with an amazing energy.”
The remix follows KSI appearing on the BBC Children in Need charity cover of Oasis classic ‘Stop Crying Your Heart Out’.
The star-studded single also features the likes of Cher, Bryan Adams, Kylie Minogue, Nile Rodgers and Clean Bandit.
Meanwhile, the YouTuber-turned-rapper previously opened up on his success, and insisted it shows other online personalities that with "hard work and dedication" they can achieve anything they put their mind to.
He said: "If I am being honest, I never thought I would ever get anything like this.
"Shout out to everyone supporting me. Even if you guys didn't manage to make me bald, we created history nevertheless.
"Repeatedly breaking the boundaries of what a YouTuber can do and proving through hard work and dedication, anything is possible ... six weeks in the Albums Chart Top 20 is unreal and I'm excited for the future."
