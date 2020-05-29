KSI ''desperately'' hopes he doesn't beat The 1975 to number one.

The 26-year-old viral rapper-and-boxer's debut album, 'Dissimulation', is up against Matty Healy an co's 'Notes On A Conditional Form' and KSI recently told his fans to stop buying his record after he jokingly said he'd shave off his hair if he topped the UK's Official Album Chart.

And now he's admitted he'll stop at anything to save his precious locks. and insisted he doesn't make music for commercial success.

He told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: ''I am desperately trying not to No1 because I want to save my hair.

''What I said was tongue in cheek but now my fans have been pushing it and I'm panicking it could happen. It's taken three years to get my hair like this.

''Right now I look like a 1975 super-fan because I have been pleading with people to buy their record.

''I honestly think they will beat me because the album is decent, there are a lot of good tracks on there.

''Matty Healy and that are ignoring me. They are probably weirding out because I have no idea what I am doing.

''For me it's not about being No1, I just want to perform my music.

''But to even be in the same sentence as the 1975 is awesome, they are a huge rock band.''

In a recent video, he pleaded with his 5.7 million followers: ''I can't win. I can't win.

''I tell you guys to stop buying my album and you buy it more. I tell you guys to stop streaming my album and you stream it more.

''So what the f**k can I do? What do I f**king do?

''For the first time in my life, man looks peng.

''I'm just trying to save my f**king hair man...do you know how dumb I'm going to look bald?

''This is f**king bulls**t. Stop streaming and just f**k off man!''

KSI is not helping matters, as he recently dropped an extended version of his record, which features a new collaboration, 'Tides', with popular rappers AJ Tracey and Rich the Kid.