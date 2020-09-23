KSI has announced plans for a UK tour in 2021.

The YouTuber-turned-rapper is set to hit the road after releasing debut album 'Dissimulation' earlier this year, and he's excited to hit the road with some ''special guests'' joining him on the line-up.

He said: ''Finally fam. Ya boy cannot wait to finally perform for you guys.

''There are so many new songs that I have never performed before so I'm excited to have the chance to do so.

''Trust me, the shows are gonna be insane from the production to the special guests plus all the new music that I'll be dropping will improve the experience even more. I am too ready. You better be too!''

The five date run kicks off at Birmingham's O2 Institute 2 on May 13, followed by a show at London's O2 Kentish Town Forum on May 19.

On May 21, KSI will bring his live show to Manchester's Academy 2, while the tour will round off with gigs at the Riverside in Newcastle (May 27) and The Garage in Glasgow (May 28).

Tickets for the tour go on sale on Friday (25.09.20) at 9am.

KSI previously opened up on his success, and insisted it shows other YouTubers that, with ''hard work and dedication'', they can achieve anything they put their mind to.

The 27-year-old star gushed: ''I mean, if I'm being honest, I never thought I would ever get anything like this.

''Shout out to everyone supporting me. Even if you guys didn't manage to make me bald, we created history nevertheless.

''Repeatedly breaking the boundaries of what a YouTuber can do and proving through hard work and dedication, anything is possible ... six weeks in the Albums Chart Top 20 is unreal and I'm excited for the future.''

KSI 2021 UK tour dates

Birmingham - O2 Institute 2 - May 13

London - O2 Kentish Town Forum - May 19

Manchester - Academy 2 - May 21

Newcastle - Riverside - May 27

Glasgow - The Garage - May 28