Rap star KSI can barely believe what he's achieved in the music industry.
KSI thinks his chart success is "mad".
The 28-year-old star first rose to prominence as a YouTuber, and after achieving his first-ever UK number one album with 'All Over the Place', he's confessed to being staggered by his own success in the music industry.
The rapper - who has worked with the likes of Anne-Marie and Craig David - told OfficialCharts.com: "Your boy did it! Finally got it, a number one album - mad!
"Thank you to everyone who has supported, I wouldn’t have this without you. I’ve been doing music for so long and to finally get this is crazy. Official Charts Company. Number 1. I never thought I’d ever get one of these. I have no right – I’m a YouTuber!"
KSI confessed to being shocked by his own success last year.
The YouTuber-turned-rapper - whose real name is Olajide 'JJ' Olatunji - admitted that even he's been shocked by what he's managed to achieve in recent times.
Speaking about collaborating with the likes of Craig David, he said: "Twenty years ago when I was in the car with my parents, we'd listen to 'Seven Days' and 'Fill Me In' ... So I'm like, 'How have I ended up here?'"
KSI has a huge online following, with more than 13 million subscribers to his YouTube channel.
But he's insisted that in spite of his fame and popularity, he won't allow the success to go to his head.
He said: "It's crazy, like, I don't even go into studios. A lot of times, I just play the beat over and over and actually just write in my bedroom."
Wolf Alice are nominated for the third time and Arlo Parks is an unsurprising first-time nominee.
Well before they enjoyed meteoric success with 'The Black Parade', My Chemical Romance started their musical journey with another concept album, 'I...
Willow Smith and more rocked a buzzcut for so many reasons.
Normani and Cardi B dispense with the need to maintain any resemblance of social distancing as they get up-close and personal in the video their...
'Diamond Life', released on the 16th July 1984, is not only a significant album in it's own right, it's a cultural touchstone and a near perfect...
The resurrection of punk presents an exciting year for music.
Ed Sheeran channels a kind of vampire Joker in the video for his new electronic single ‘Bad Habits’; a song taken from his forthcoming album...
On the 25th June 1984 Prince released an album that would super-charge his popularity and elevate his status beyond imagination.
The rumour is that the two bands will be joining forces soon...
Noel Gallagher reckons no-one likes a do-gooder. He’s so wrong.
David Bowie fans across the globe have something very special to celebrate today as it has just been announced that the worlds's first David Bowie...
In a recent open letter to the Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, major players in the UK music industry, including Sir Mick Jagger, Sir Paul McCartney...
Megan Thee Stallion pulls no punches and is unapologetically outspoken on her latest single, 'Thot S**t'.