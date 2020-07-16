Reality TV star Kristen Doute has pledged to ''shut up and listen'' since being fired from 'Vanderpump Rules'.
The 37-year-old star was recently axed from the reality TV series after Kristen and Stassi Schroeder called the police to identify their black co-star Faith Stowers as a thief.
Speaking about her response to her firing, Kristen shared: ''I started listening, because I was having conversations with a lot of my friends, specifically - to be honest - my black friends, and they told me to shut up and listen. And that's exactly what i did.''
Kristen has made a concerted effort to educate herself in recent weeks, revealing she's been reading and watching Ted Talks to ''understand everything that was going on around me''.
She told the 'Hollywood Raw' podcast: ''It's not about me. The world is bigger than just me.''
Kristen also blasted Bravo for deciding not to film her firing.
The reality star believes it would have encouraged people to have ''difficult conversations'' about racial issues.
She said: ''I think that it would have been a lot smarter for them to film about this. I think that this was a perfectly wide-open door for Bravo to take the initiative and have this conversation.
''I think there was something better, something smarter they could have done rather than passing along the 'you're off of the show note' to my attorney like the game of telephone.
''I think it would have helped me.''
Despite this, Kristen admitted she still has a lot to learn about racial inequality.
She explained: ''I think the biggest thing that I've learned is that I have so much to learn.
''I know that it's super cliche, but it's absolutely true, because I think that I thought that I understood racism, but now i'm really learning about unconscious bias.
''Learning about anti-racism, learning about how we can do things locally to truly make changes. I can do better.''
