Kris Jenner is convinced Khloe Kardashian has been sleeping with Tristan Thompson.

The 'Revenge Body' host split with the basketball player last year but he is staying with her and their two-year-old daughter True amid the coronavirus pandemic, and her family believe they are more than just amicable co-parents again.

In a teaser clip for the remainder of season 18 of 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' - which will return in September due to production delays because of the pandemic - Khloe, her mother Kris, sister Kim Kardashian West and Scott Disick took part in a conference video call.

Scott - who has three children with his ex-girlfriend, Khloe's sister Kourtney Kardashian - asked the group: ''Has Khloe slept with Tristan again?''

Without hesitating, her mother confidently replied: ''Oh, 100%.''

However, Khloe, 35, insisted she hadn't while she carried on doing her make-up on the call.