Kris James credits the coronavirus pandemic for making him “healthier”.

The ‘Get Back To Love’ hitmaker admitted the last two years has given him a new appreciation for being on his own, and he’s learned to prioritise exercise because it has so many benefits.

Asked how the pandemic has changed him, he told BANG Showbiz: “I feel healthier in a lot of ways. I think lockdown has really forced a lot of people to re-evaluate how they’re spending their time.

“I value my alone time much more now, and also prioritise working out as it helps so much with my mental health.”

Kris won’t make New Year’s Resolutions because he finds them “stressful” but he will set some fitness goals for himself.

He said: “I have fitness goals but that’s about it - I think they’re pretty stressful and I’d prefer to be less strict with myself!”

The ‘Unhappy Anniversary’ singer is enjoying taking a break from work over the festive period after a hectic few months following the release of his self-titled debut album.

Asked his plans, he said: “Just to take a break! It’s been mental getting my album out, so I’m looking forward to doing a bit more nothing…

But although it’s been hard work, Kris admitted it “feels incredible” to finally have his album out in the world.

He said: “It feels incredible - a really personal achievement. These songs mean a lot to me, and I’ve been working on them for such a long time that to share them with my listeners and fans is just a brilliant feeling.”