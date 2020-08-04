Kris Boyson wants to marry Bianca Gascoigne.

The fitness trainer has been dating the 33-year-old model since March but because of the lockdown measures imposed to slow the spread of coronavirus in the UK, they have been living together since the beginning of their relationship, and things are going so well he's already thinking about tying the knot with Bianca.

He said: ''I've always wanted to get married, so hopefully one day.''

The couple are already taking the first steps in making their relationship more serious as they're planning to get a dog.

In an interview with the latest issue of New! magazine, Kris said: ''She wants a dog. I've wanted a dog for so long, I just don't know which one to get. I want a dog who's trained and obedient.''

Bianca added: ''It'll be our little baby won't it? he wants some big protection dog but I want a family dog. I want to be able to train a little puppy from scratch like a baby.''

And Bianca - who is the daughter of Sheryl Gascoigne, and the adopted child of England soccer legend Paul Gascoigne - has admitted that she and the 31-year-old hunk have discussed having children.

She said: ''Who knows what the future holds, but it's looking very promising. My mum is desperate for grandchildren. She wants them so badly, so I have no doubt she'll be calling up Kris wanting to know what's happening there.''

Kris added: ''We'd have some good-looking kids one day. I can definitely see myself with this one.''

The couple's relationship was made public when Kris was confronted by his former girlfriend Katie Price, and they claim the controversy has only made them ''stronger''.

Bianca - who has made a series of gushing posts to Kris on her Instagram account celebrating their romance - said: ''It's not fazed us. It's made us stronger. I feel like we've come out the other side. We're solid.''

Kris added: ''I was worried about when I met someone else - how would I be able to deal with the backlash and how would Bianca deal with it. But B's been through a lot of her own stuff in the past so she understands it and that helped me.

''I've had a lot of bad, untrue stuff written about me and I've never answered any of it. The reason for that is that Bianca knows the truth, so I don't feel I have to defend myself.''

The pair initially made contact through DMs on social media but Kris hinted he pulled back on contact when Katie checked into rehab earlier this year.

He said: ''We actually stopped messaging for a time as we both had... situations to deal with. Something sensitive happened and it meant I took a step back, just to deal with it. But when the time was right, I managed to win her over.''